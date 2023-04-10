Patriots Rob Gronkowski shuts down comeback rumors: ‘No chance anymore’ "I'm happily retired," the 33-year-old former Patriot said. FILE - Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) waves to fans after a game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File

The Patriots have three 33-year-olds, and several players who are older than that on their roster.

So, at age 33, Rob Gronkowski isn’t necessarily too old to make an NFL comeback. Earlier this year, Gronkowski said he almost signed with his hometown Buffalo Bills. On a separate occasion, he told TMZ that “you never know” if he could end up playing again.

But this week, Gronkowski told TMZ Sports that he’s done playing for good.

“There’s no chance anymore,” Gronkowski said. “I’m happily retired.”

Gronkowski retired after the 2021 season, but his relatively young age and extensive football resume kept his name involved in comeback speculation.

But now, he’s made up his mind that he’s finished. And he’s been picking up pickleball as a hobby.

“I beat my brother, Chris, who plays with pros, and my other brother, Gordon, who plays with pros too!” Gronkowski said. “And I beat ’em with an average Joe — my other brother, Glenn G., was my partner.

“So, I’m happily retired,” Gronkowski said. “I’m still competing, I’m still winning, so I don’t even need to go back to football.”