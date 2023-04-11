Patriots Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe have reportedly started their offseason throwing program with these Patriots teammates "I’m sure every now and then it wakes him up in the middle of the night." Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are the lone quarterbacks on the Patriots depth chart. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Patriots won’t officially commence their offseason programs until next week.

But both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are reportedly getting a head start on their prep work for the 2023 campaign.

According to NFL reporter Mike Giardi, both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe have already started throwing to a few of their teammates, including Tyquan Thornton and Mike Gesicki.

Even though rumors surrounding Jones’ future in Foxborough have been swirling for weeks, the Patriots’ signal caller has been a regular over at Gillette Stadium this offseason, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Advertisement:

According to NFL analyst Chris Simms, Jones’ regular presence around the Patriots’ facilities isn’t much of a surprise, especially after the promising returns that Zappe put forth last season.

“Not surprised to hear that Mac’s hanging around the facility, especially in a year like this,” Simms said on NBC Sports’ ProFootballTalk. “And, you know, there’s a backup that gets thrown into the conversation with his name quite often. I’m sure every now and then it wakes him up in the middle of the night. He’s like, ‘Bailey Zappe — OK, I gotta get to work.’

“Psycho starting quarterbacks, that’s how they think. That became a thing this year, too. I’m sure he’s going, ‘Wait, Bailey, is he here? He’s not here? Good, I’m going into the facility. I’m going to get a few hours on him.’”

The Patriots will begin the first phase of their offseason program on Monday, April 17, with the first full OTA practice scheduled for May 22.