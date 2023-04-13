Patriots Patriots sign veteran quarterback Trace McSorley to fill depth chart behind Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe McSorley is expected to replace Brian Hoyer as a veteran backup option behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. McSorely made the first start of his NFL career last season with the Cardinals. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Patriots are adding another signal caller to their depth chart.

New England announced Thursday that the team signed former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley to a contract. Terms of the deal were not announced.

McSorely is expected to replace Brian Hoyer as a seasoned, backup option at quarterback behind both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

The 27-year-old McSorley appeared in six games with the Arizona Cardinals last season, making his first career start against the Buccaneers back in December.

The 2019 sixth-round pick threw for 412 yards with Arizona in 2022, completing 54.2 percent of his passes and throwing for zero touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s an athletic quarterback, rushing for 1,697 yards in college and 61 yards over 15 attempts last season with the Cardinals.

Advertisement:

McSorley set multiple records at Penn State (2015-18), including the most passing yards and total touchdowns in a single season. Even though McSorely was recruited by Bill O’Brien during his tenure as head coach of the Nittany Lions, he was not offered.

After O’Brien left to join the Houston Texans, McSorley eventually committed to Penn State under current head coach James Franklin.

Even though the Patriots’ QB room is essentially set now between Jones, Zappe, and McSorley, that doesn’t mean that New England won’t keep tabs on quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Patriots previously had a formal meeting with Florida QB Anthony Richardson during the NFL Scouting Combine back in March.