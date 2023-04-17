Patriots Report: Former Patriots DB Joejuan Williams has signed with the Vikings The 6-foot-3-inch corner was a second-round pick in 2019. Cornerback Joejuan Williams was drafted by the Patriots in 2019.

Joejuan Williams is leaving New England after spending four years with the Patriots.

Williams has signed with the Minnesota Vikings, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The terms of his deal have not been reported yet.

A preseason shoulder injury caused Williams to miss the entire season in 2022. He played in 36 games over three years in New England, with one start. He made 44 tackles and defended eight passes.

The Patriots selected Williams in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Vanderbilt.

Williams became a free agent this offseason after his rookie deal expired. The Patriots, who generally lack height at the cornerback position, will move on without the 6-foot-3-inch, 212-pound corner.

The #Vikings have signed former #Patriots 2nd round pick Joejuan Williams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023