Patriots Report: Anfernee Jennings will miss beginning of Patriots offseason workouts after mass shooting in his hometown A shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama left four dead and dozens injured. Anfernee Jennings is delaying his arrival to Patriots offseason workouts after a mass shooting in his hometown. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Anfernee Jennings is delaying his arrival to offseason workouts with the Patriots after a mass shooting in his hometown of Dadeville, Alabama left four people dead and 28 injured on Saturday night according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Dadeville has a population of around 3,000 people.

Jennings, who starred at Dadeville high school before playing college football at Alabama, is one of Dadeville’s most famous athletes.

At least two of the victims attended Dadeville High and grief counselors are being made available to the students.

While the Patriots' voluntary offseason program began today, OLB Anfernee Jennings is delaying his arrival to support his hometown of Dadeville, Alabama after a shooting left 4 dead and 28 injured.



Jennings is one of Dadeville's highest-profile alums: https://t.co/nTxK97y5TN — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 17, 2023

“It is an unreal tragedy,” Dadeville High Principal Chris Hand told AL.com. “I am so devastated right now. We have a really good school and these were great students.”

Advertisement:

According to AL.com, the shooting took place at a birthday party. Philstavious Dowdell, a high-school senior who committed to play football at Jacksonville State, was among those who died in the shooting. The party was for his sister.

No arrests have been made at the time of this story’s publication.

Monday was the first day of voluntary offseason workouts for the Patriots.