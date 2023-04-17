Report: Anfernee Jennings will miss beginning of Patriots offseason workouts after mass shooting in his hometown

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Anfernee Jennings is delaying his arrival to offseason workouts with the Patriots after a mass shooting in his hometown of Dadeville, Alabama left four people dead and 28 injured on Saturday night according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Dadeville has a population of around 3,000 people.
Jennings, who starred at Dadeville high school before playing college football at Alabama, is one of Dadeville’s most famous athletes.
At least two of the victims attended Dadeville High and grief counselors are being made available to the students.
“It is an unreal tragedy,” Dadeville High Principal Chris Hand told AL.com. “I am so devastated right now. We have a really good school and these were great students.”
According to AL.com, the shooting took place at a birthday party. Philstavious Dowdell, a high-school senior who committed to play football at Jacksonville State, was among those who died in the shooting. The party was for his sister.
No arrests have been made at the time of this story’s publication.
Monday was the first day of voluntary offseason workouts for the Patriots.
