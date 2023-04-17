Patriots DeAndre Hopkins appears to not want to be traded to the Patriots Hopkins didn't have the most positive expression when asked how he felt about the Patriots as a trade destination. DeAndre Hopkins has been on the trade market for much of the offseason.

If DeAndre Hopkins has any say on where he wants to be traded to, don’t expect him to land in New England.

The All-Pro receiver was asked in a video by CBS Sports’ “All Things Covered” podcast to give a facial expression that shared how he viewed a few possible trade destinations. When the Patriots came up, Hopkins looked to the side and gave a bit of a side-eye and didn’t appear to express a sense of joy.

For two of the teams brought up, the Chiefs and Bills, Hopkins seemed to express more happiness. The Jets, however, got a similar reaction from Hopkins as the Patriots.

DeAndre Hopkins knows how to use his body language to make a statement about where he may wanna head next 👀👀 @ATCoveredPod pic.twitter.com/wExi14e28M — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 16, 2023

Hopkins continued to break his silence on the trade rumors surrounding him on Sunday. He tweeted that he isn’t seeking a raise, quoting himself in the tweet.

https://twitter.com/DeAndreHopkins/status/1647661205807583232

Hopkins, who turns 31 in June, has roughly two years and $34 million left on his current deal. With that much money left on his contract, the Cardinals view a Hopkins trade as a cap dump, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Because of that, the Patriots weren’t heavily involved in trade talks for Hopkins, the Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer reported in March.

Hopkins’s willingness not to take a raise in a possible extension or restructure of his contract could make the Patriots want to get back in on the sweepstakes for him. But as Hopkins indicated in the video with CBS Sports, maybe he wouldn’t rework his contract if he found his way to New England.