Patriots re-sign cornerback Myles Bryant to one-year deal

On Monday the Patriots announced that they will sign restricted free agent Myles Bryant to a one-year tender.

The cornerback’s contract is worth a non-guaranteed $2.63 million.

Bryant, initially signed by New England as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft, has seen his playing time increase with the team each year. After playing just 27 percent of the team’s defensive snaps as a rookie, that number jumped to 55 percent in 2021 and 61 percent last year.

In 2022, Bryant recorded 70 total tackles to go along with one interception and six pass deflections.

The Patriots brought him back on the same day that corner Joejuan Williams decided to sign with the Vikings. The team chose not to re-sign its former second-round pick, who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury.

Looking around at the rest of the defensive backs, Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones re-signed with the team earlier this offseason, and the only key loss is Devin McCourty.

With Mills expected to fill in for McCourty, there will be an opening at starting corner opposite Jones, which many experts believe will be filled via the upcoming draft.

College defensive backs linked to the Patriots include Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, Kansas State’s Julius Brents, and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.