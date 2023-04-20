Patriots Report: Eagles hire Patriots senior football advisor Matt Patricia The Eagles also made a post announcing Patricia's hiring, but took it down. Matt Patricia is reportedly leaving the Patriots. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Matt Patricia has been hired by the Philadelphia Eagles as a senior defensive assistant, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.

There was a post on the team’s website announcing the hiring, but it was taken down shortly after. The Patriots have deleted Patricia’s page from their website.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni commented on Patricia’s status Thursday afternoon.

“It’s trending in that direction … Obviously his resume speaks for itself,” Sirianni said, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “He gives you a great mind in there that’s done it at the highest level; gives me another former head coach I can bounce ideas off.”

According to the team's site, Matt Patricia has been named the team's senior defensive assistant — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) April 20, 2023

Patricia was head coach of the Detroit Lions before returning to New England in 2021. This time around, he was a senior football advisor and offensive line coach. This past season he shared offensive playcalling duties with Joe Judge.

Advertisement:

The reported move to Philadelphia would mark a return to the defensive side of the ball for Patricia, who was New England’s defensive coordinator from 2012-27 and coached linebackers and safeties before that.

New England’s offense struggled under Patricia and Judge last year. But, the longtime assistant was on staff for several of New England’s Super Bowl wins. He was with the Patriots for more than a decade.