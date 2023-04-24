Patriots The 10 most likely 1st-round picks by the Patriots, according to NFL mock drafts New England has been linked to cornerbacks, offensive tackles, and wide receivers most often in the pre-draft process. Devon Witherspoon recorded three interceptions in 11 games last year for Illinois. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Following just their second losing season in the last 20 years, the Patriots will have the No. 14 overall selection in Thursday’s NFL Draft.

In recent weeks and months, there has been frequent speculation on who Bill Belichick will take in the first round.

While a handful of flashy names like Bijan Robinson and Anthony Richardson have popped up, mock drafts have generally stuck to a few of the same position groups.

The main three needs for the Patriots, according to many NFL experts and their predictions for the team’s first round pick, are at cornerback, offensive tackle, and wide receiver.

Here are the most likely picks at No. 14 for New England, ordered by position.

Cornerback

Devon Witherspoon played in 41 games across his four seasons for Illinois, making 157 tackles and picking off five passes during that time.

In 2023, the 6-foot corner broke out and was named an All-American as well as the best defensive back in the Big-10. At a private workout he reportedly ran a 4.42 40-yard dash but did not record a time at the combine due to a hamstring injury.

Peter Schrager was one analyst who recently predicted the Patriots to take Witherspoon at 14.

Schrags has the #Patriots selecting Devon Witherspoon at pick 14.



In 2022, the 6’1” 180 lbs Illinois CB tallied:



🏈 42 tackles

🏈 3 INT

In 2022, the 6'1" 180 lbs Illinois CB tallied: 42 tackles, 3 INT, 24.6 QBR when targeted – good for 1st in the NCAA.

Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez is both bigger (6-feet-2-inches) and faster (4.38 40-yard dash) than Witherspoon but didn’t put up quite the same numbers over his three years between Colorado and Oregon.

The 20-year-old still has plenty of time to build his skill, though, and the AP had the Patriots taking him in a recent mock.

Joey Porter Jr. has been linked to New England throughout the pre-draft process. The son of the Steelers and Dolphins linebacker said he’d be happy to play for the organization and was tabbed by Mel Kiper Jr. as the potential No. 14 pick in a March mock draft.

Wide Receiver

While the Patriots have already begun to replace Jakobi Meyers with the signing of JuJu Smith-Schuster, the team is still desperate to reinforce a receiving group that had fewer than 2,500 yards combined last season.

One of the top names that has come up in the wide receiver conversation is Boston College’s Zay Flowers. Not only does Flowers have the bonus of playing his college ball locally, he’s also one of the most dynamic playmakers in the draft.

Recently, Patriots executive Matt Groh spoke on the different types of receivers the team has been looking at. He noted the talent of smaller, faster options like Flowers while also noting that the team has done its due diligence on some of the bigger pass-catchers as well.

Jaxson Smith-Njigba falls more in the middle of those two groups. The former Buckeye was injured for most of last season but had a prolific 2021 campaign as a sophomore.

The 6-foot-1-inch receiver caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns two years ago. He also ran for 60 yards on eight attempts that same season.

Jaxson Smith-Njigba. 👀



INSANE toe touch TD to put Ohio St up 45-17 📈pic.twitter.com/OiRh2AO3JR — Brendan Duggan 🎙 (@SidelineDuggs) October 24, 2020

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah named Jordan Addison as “the best overall guy” if the Patriots were looking to take a receiver at No. 14.

The USC product made two pre-draft visits with New England but Belichick was not in attendance at the first.

In his three seasons between Pitt and USC, Addison caught 219 passes for 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Watch how smooth the route and catch is here from USC WR Jordan Addison.



📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/uWU9TgnhC5 — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023

One last option for the Patriots if they’re looking at receivers is Quentin Johnston.

New England has been heavily involved with the former Horned Frog leading up to the draft, including multiple meetings and Belichick attending his pro day.

Matthew Judon even tried to recruit the 6-foot-3-inch receiver when they were on Good Morning Football Together in March.

Offensive Tackle

The final position group that the Patriots have been most linked to is offensive line, particularly the tackle positions.

Tennessee’s Darnell Wright is one name that the team has been connected to. Early this month, ESPN’s Todd McShay had New England trading back a couple of spots to No. 17 and selecting him there.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 335-pound senior was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022.

Darnell Wright vs Bryan Bresee

Paris Johnson Jr. is another Ohio State player that the Patriots may grab on Thursday. The junior was first-team All-Big-10 and an All-American last year and second-team All-Big-10 as a sophomore.

Johnson is able to play both tackle and guard and New England has shown interest in him. The only potential road block is another team taking him before Belichick can, as some people consider him the best available offensive tackle.

Early on in the offseason analysts considered Broderick Jones as a potential fit for the Patriots. More recently though, other tackles have replaced him in mock drafts.

Betting sites however, still consider Jones as a probable pick for New England at No. 14, with one giving him the second-best odds of being selected.