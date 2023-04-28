Patriots Massachusetts native Will Levis falls out of first round of NFL Draft The Kentucky quarterback did not hear his name called Thursday night in Kansas City. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis throws to a receiver. Wade Payne/AP File Photo

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was not selected during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was considered a potential top-five pick by several analysts, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper, who had him ranked No. 4 overall on his final big board earlier this week.

According to ESPN, there was less than a 1 percent chance that Levis would fall past pick No. 22.

The 6-foot-4, 229-pound quarterback was one of 17 players invited to attend the first-round of the draft in Kansas City.

Levis played at Penn State for two years before transferring to Kentucky, which went 7-6 in 2022 and was shut out in the Music City Bowl by Iowa. He was born in Newton, lived in North Attleborough for six years, and finished high school in Connecticut, according to Trevor Hass of The Boston Globe.

Levis threw for 2,406 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his senior season at Kentucky. He’s the best player available heading into Day Two, according to Kiper.

According to ESPN Analytics, there was a 92% chance that Will Levis was going to be picked in the top 10. pic.twitter.com/DGUE6xG6EG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2023