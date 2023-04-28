Patriots Patriots select Georgia Tech DE Keion White in second round of NFL Draft The Patriots picked a pass rusher in the second round. The Patriots drafted Keion White in the second round. .AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The New England Patriots have selected Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White with the No. 46 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

At 6-foot-5, 285-pounds White ranked fourth among edge rushers in athleticism score, according to NFL.com

White’s college career began at Old Dominion, where he was recruited as a tight end. He switched to defensive end in 2019 and was a second-team All-Conference USA selection, recording 3.5 sacks and 62 tackles.

Old Dominion did not play football in 2020, and White transferred to Georgia Tech in 2021. In 2022, White notched 7.5 sacks and 54 tackles.

White’s upside is in his athleticism. He showcased his strength at the combine, where he bench-pressed 30 reps of 225 pounds. His 4.79 40-yard dash time is impressive for a player his size. He also has a 34-inch vertical leap.

“He’s a bit older at 24 and still raw,” tweeted Chad Graff of The Athletic. “But he gets time to develop in New England behind Matthew Judon and Josh Uche.”