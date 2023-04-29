Patriots Mark Wahlberg made a pitch for the Patriots to draft JL Skinner. It didn’t work. The two met in an Albertsons parking lot in Boise and were quick to praise the other. Boise State safety JL Skinner ended up going to the Denver Broncos, not the Patriots. Tom R. Smedes/AP Photo

Mark Wahlberg is always looking to help his home state.

Wahlberg ran into Boise State defensive back JL Skinner in an Albertsons parking lot while shooting a video in Boise, Idaho, and immediately tried to make him a Patriot.

“You going to New England, right?” Wahlberg said.

Skinner said “I’m trying” and added that the Patriots were, in fact, looking at him. He then took out his phone to get a video with Wahlberg, and Wahlberg put in a good word for Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“Coach, come on, right here. What are you doing?” Wahlberg said. “Don’t play around. Listen, they just got Aaron Rodgers over there (in New York). You got Buffalo, come on, with Josh Allen. We’ve got to get the defense stacked up. Stop playing around, Coach.”

Skinner, giddy throughout the experience, told Wahlberg he would follow him on Instagram.

Wahlberg did his best to speak the pick into existence, but his spiel didn’t work. The Denver Broncos selected Skinner in the sixth round Saturday.