Patriots 2023 NFL Draft pick tracker: New England selects a kicker in fourth round

The Patriots are set to have a busy Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
They entered the day with nine picks on the table, including four in the fourth round. They also held four sixth-round picks entering the day, plus a seventh-round pick.
Entering the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Patriots made a pick in each of the first three rounds.
Here’s who the Patriots have selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Round 1, No. 17 overall pick: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez
Round 2, No. 46 overall pick: Georgia Tech Edge Keion White
Round 3, No. 76 overall pick: Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu
Round 4, No. 107 overall pick: Troy C Jake Andrews
Round 4, No. 112 overall pick: Maryland K Chad Ryland
Round 4, No. 117 overall pick: Eastern Michigan G Sidy Sow
Round 5, No. 144 overall pick: UCLA G Antonio Mafi
Round 6, No. 187 overall pick:
Round 6, No. 192 overall pick:
Round 6, No. 210 overall pick:
Round 7, No. 245 overall pick:
