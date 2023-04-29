Patriots Patriots 2023 NFL Draft pick tracker: New England selects a kicker in fourth round The final day of the 2023 NFL Draft is underway. The 2023 NFL Draft concludes on Saturday. David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Patriots are set to have a busy Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

They entered the day with nine picks on the table, including four in the fourth round. They also held four sixth-round picks entering the day, plus a seventh-round pick.

Entering the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Patriots made a pick in each of the first three rounds.

Here’s who the Patriots have selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patriots 2023 NFL Draft selections:

Round 1, No. 17 overall pick: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Round 2, No. 46 overall pick: Georgia Tech Edge Keion White

Round 3, No. 76 overall pick: Sacramento State LB Marte Mapu

Round 4, No. 107 overall pick: Troy C Jake Andrews

Round 4, No. 112 overall pick: Maryland K Chad Ryland

Round 4, No. 117 overall pick: Eastern Michigan G Sidy Sow

Round 5, No. 144 overall pick: UCLA G Antonio Mafi

Round 6, No. 187 overall pick:

Round 6, No. 192 overall pick:

Round 6, No. 210 overall pick:

Round 7, No. 245 overall pick: