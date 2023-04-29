Patriots 4 things to know about WR Kayshon Boutte, whom the Patriots selected in the sixth round Boutte was once viewed as a first-round talent after being a top recruit out of high school. Kayshon Boutte had a big start to his LSU career before an injury slowed him down. AP Photo/Michael Woods

The Patriots on Saturday added a wide receiver weapon that might have a higher ceiling than his draft position suggests.

New England selected LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte in the sixth round with the No. 187 overall pick on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here are four things to know about Boutte.

He was a top recruit out of high school and was once viewed as a first-round talent.

Boutte was a highly touted player coming out of high school. Recruiting service 247 ranked him as the No. 24 overall and second-best wide receiver prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. While he was sought after by many schools, Boutte remained in his home state, playing for LSU.

Boutte made an immediate impact at LSU with Ja’Marr Chase sitting out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had 45 receptions for 735 yards and five touchdowns in just 10 games played as a freshman.

Following his strong freshman season, Boutte got off to a hot start in his sophomore season. He recorded 38 receptions for 509 yards and a whopping nine touchdowns in the first six games of the season.

Unfortunately for Boutte, he suffered a right ankle fracture with ligament damage during a game in Week 6 of the 2021 season, ending his sophomore year. But many draft evaluators had Boutte being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft ahead of the 2022 season.

He had ups and downs during the 2022 season, but ultimately won LSU coach Brian Kelly over.

Boutte’s start to the 2021 season was one of the few bright spots for LSU that year as Ed Orgeron and the school agreed to part ways at the end of the year.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was hired to replace Orgeron and Boutte stayed. The pair didn’t start off on great terms, with Kelly intentionally calling out Boutte’s leadership during the spring practices in 2022.

Some of that tension spilled into the start of the 2022 season, when Boutte had just two receptions in LSU’s season-opening upset loss to Florida State. Rumors percolated that Boutte would transfer following that game, but Boutte stayed and had a solid season. He finished the season with 48 receptions for 538 yards and two touchdowns over 11 games.

Kelly shared a story in October of last season on how Boutte embraced a larger leadership role with the program.

“I think he’s feeling comfortable with his role and his leadership role,” Kelly told reporters following a game. “We’ve elevated his leadership role and he’s been outstanding. He grabbed me on the sideline and said, ‘Coach, don’t forget the first things that you have to say when you go in the locker room.’ He’s even scripting my stuff now. I was like, ‘Oh thanks, Kayshon. Appreciate it. I couldn’t find you the first week. Now you’re running the show.’

“That’s what I love about him. He’s been so engaged, so part of what we’re doing. And we’re better because of it and you can see when he touches the football he’s electric. We’re here because our best players are playing their best football.”

He believes he’s fully progressed from his ankle injury.

Boutte’s ankle injury actually required a second surgery in early 2022 when it was healing correctly, with some draft evaluators wondering if that affected his play in any way in 2022.

Boutte also had an underwhelming performance at the NFL Scouting Combine in March. After running a 4.50 40-yard time in his first run, he ran a 4.67 40-yard time in his second run. He also had the lowest vertical jump (29″) among all receivers.

But Boutte said that injury is well in the past when asked if it had any effect on his combine performance on Saturday.

“I would say the injury was a setback for me, but I feel like at the combine, I feel like that was just how I performed,” Boutte said. “It was nothing towards the injury or anything like that.”

He’s mostly been viewed as a slot receiver by scouts.

If you’re hoping that Boutte is the outside receiver the Patriots have been longing year for, it doesn’t seem like you should get your hopes up.

Even though Boutte’s believed to have some athleticism to his game, many scouts project the 5-foot-11 receiver to play in the slot in the NFL.

“Overall, Boutte is a confounding evaluation because he shows the athletic talent to be an NFL weapon, but his effort level doesn’t always match his ability, and most scouts view him as a slot-only prospect,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in his scouting report of Boutte. “Though he has NFL starting skills, the unpredictable nature of his game complicates his pro projection.”

Boutte said Saturday that he would describe his game as “competitive” and he doesn’t really follow any particular receiver.

“I would say I don’t really model my game after anybody, but I watch football to pick up different skills from different receivers,” Boutte said. “One guy may do something better than the other but overall watching football, you kind of learn tips that can help you with your game. So, I really don’t model my game after anybody but I pick up little traits.”

Boutte also feels like he has a chip on his shoulder as he begins his NFL career.

“I would say that I want everyone to know that I am a hard worker and that I’m going to give 100 percent,” Boutte said. “I feel like I have been doubted a lot, I feel like it’s time for me to prove that I’m not that same person.”