Patriots Patriots reportedly give dual-threat QB hefty guarantee to open undrafted free agent signings Malik Cunningham rushed for 50 touchdowns over five seasons at Louisville. Malik Cunningham did a lot of damage on his legs in college. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Moments after the 2023 NFL Draft, the Patriots (and just about every other team) got to work on signing undrafted free agents.

The first undrafted player that New England reportedly came to terms with was Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham.

After an offseason full of rumors surrounding their quarterback situation, the Patriots didn’t select one in the draft. However, they gave Cunningham a relatively hefty deal for an undrafted free agent. Cunningham received $170,000 in total guarantees including a $30,000 signing bonus, per multiple reports. For context, only seven undrafted free agents received more than $200,000 in guaranteed money last year, according to AtoZ Sports Doug Kyed.

Advertisement:

Cunningham brings an element to the Patriots’ quarterback room that they currently lack. He was able to do a lot of damage with his feet in college, rushing for 3,179 yards over five seasons. In 2021, Cunningham ran for 1,031 yards and 20 touchdowns over 13 games. He rushed for 560 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games last season.

WHAT A RUN BY @MalikMalikc10!!!!



And History Making…

✅ 4th Player with 10,000 YDs Total Offense

✅ Ties @Lj_era8 for 2nd Most Rushing TDs by a QB in a Season

✅ Ties Teddy Bridgewater with 15 300-yd games of total offense



Watch @espn: https://t.co/zfCEw5nAyR#GoCards pic.twitter.com/uGmhoVuWVe — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) November 19, 2021

Cunningham was also a solid passer at the college level. He threw for 2,941 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2021. He threw for 1,568 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions in 2022.

Cunningham, 24, could be in-line for a position change at the NFL level. Standing at 5-foot-11, Cunningham might even have to switch positions in order to have a chance at playing in the NFL, a couple of scouts implied to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. But Cunningham has told teams he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get on the field and help a team win, Pelissero added.

In addition to Cunningham, the Patriots also reportedly signed Louisiana-Lafayette tight end Johnny Lumpkin. After recording 36 receptions in 51 games at Louisiana-Lafayette, Lumpkin projects to be more of a blocking tight end at the NFL level.