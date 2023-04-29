Patriots 3 things to know about Patriots fourth-round pick Sidy Sow, who grew up rooting for the team but was a fan of a Boston rival "The Montreal Canadiens are my favorite sports team growing up, and they might be second now because the Patriots are my favorite now." Sidy Sow joins the Patriots after starting five seasons for Eastern Michigan. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Patriots decided to bolster the interior of their offensive line on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Eastern Michigan guard Sidy Sow was one of three interior offensive linemen the Patriots selected over Rounds 4 and 5, drafting him in the fourth round with the No. 117 overall pick.

Here are three things to know about Sow.

He’s from Canada and played hockey as a kid, rooting for a Bruins’ rival, but was a Patriots fan.

Sow hit the rink before he hit the gridiron as a kid. Growing up in Bromont, Quebec, Sow played hockey before playing football at 10 years old.

When asked if he rooted for Quebec’s lone NHL team on Saturday, Sow wasn’t slow to respond.

“Of course. Til the day I die,” Sow said when asked if the Canadiens were his favorite team. “The Montreal Canadiens are my favorite sports team growing up, and they might be second now because the Patriots are my favorite now. But yeah, I’m a Montreal Canadiens fan until the day I die.”

But Sow also became very familiar with the Patriots growing up, saying they’re the most popular team in his native province.

“As a little kid, watching Tom Brady slinging the football all around and being amazed by it, and giving me the love of football,” Sow said. “And now get them to call me on draft day and tell me they want me, it’s just an amazing feeling.”

In addition to playing hockey and football, Sow played handball and competed in Olympic weightlifting in high school.

He was one of the top guards in the MAC over the last few seasons, becoming a decorated player at Eastern Michigan.

Not many players were more consistent than Sow in the MAC since 2020.

The Eastern Michigan product earned third-team All-MAC honors in 2020 before receiving back-to-back first-team All-MAC honors in 2021 and 2022.

The 6-foot-4, 323-pound guard impressed with his run blocking last season. In 2022, he earned a solid 78.4 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, who credited him for two sacks and 12 hurries allowed during the year.

Not only was Sow consistent, but he was also reliable, too. He was a five-year starter at Eastern Michigan, beginning at left tackle in 2018 before playing left guard over the last four seasons. He played in 57 games and started 55, both of which are Eastern Michigan records.

He already has a good connection with another Patriots draft pick.

Sow played college ball with Chad Ryland, whom the Patriots selected earlier in the fourth round, for four seasons at Eastern Michigan.

While Ryland transferred to Maryland following the 2021 season, Sow remained close with the kicker.

“Sidy’s my guy. We actually had a FaceTime call together not too long after he got drafted,” Ryland said of Sow. “I think there were a little bit of tears in both of our eyes. It was a pretty emotional moment for us. We’ve been really, really, really good friend from the time we were both at Eastern Michigan.

“We’re still in a couple of group chats together. We like to joke back and forth with each other and whatnot. But Sidy is an awesome dude, awesome competitor, super strong, and just overall a really hard worker and great guy.”

Sow spoke highly of Ryland as a friend and as a player, noting that they’re Call of Duty buddies.

“Chad is a stud,” Sow said. “He was one of the best kickers in the nation, and he’s going to be one of the best kickers in the NFL. That’s a fact.”