Patriots draft pick agrees with Deion Sanders’ comments about HBCU prospects

Pro Football Hall of Famer and current collegiate head coach Deion Sanders didn’t mince words following the 2023 NFL Draft.
The former Jackson State coach tweeted Saturday that he was “ashamed” of 31 NFL teams after Isaiah Bolden was the lone player from an HBCU (Historically Black College or University) drafted over the three-day event in Kansas City.
Four HBCU players were selected in last year’s NFL draft.
Bolden, taken by the Patriots in the seventh round (245th overall) on Saturday, concurred with his former coach’s thoughts on Monday.
“Only time I’ll speak on this,” the Patriots cornerback and special-teamer tweeted. “I agree 1000% with @DeionSanders statement. And beyond thankful for the opportunity to be selected by the patriots let[s] get to work.”
Bolden will be an intriguing player to watch in Foxborough during training camp. The 6-foot-2 corner impressed during his pro day, running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash. After transferring from Florida State to Jackson State in 2020, Bolden became a key contributor on Sanders’ roster.
“It means a lot to me,” Bolden said. “Just having that chip on my shoulder, carrying the weight of HBCUs. I’ve got something to prove. There’s a lot of talented guys that are out there. I just understand that chip on my shoulder is for all the HBCUs.”
