Patriots JuJu Smith-Schuster thinks the ‘sky’s the limit’ for Mac Jones, Patriots offense "When I signed, Mac was in the building already." JuJu Smith-Schuster playing for the Chiefs in Jan. 2023. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

It didn’t take long for JuJu Smith-Schuster to find quarterback Mac Jones after he signed with the Patriots in free agency. After all, Jones was there when Smith-Schuster formally joined the team in March.

“When I signed, Mac was in the building already,” Smith-Schuster told reporters on Tuesday. “He was in the building, constantly in, putting in the time and work. His role and his leadership is something I’ve seen from afar.”

Though the team’s offseason program is barely underway, New England’s new wideout already has a strong opinion of his quarterback.

“His work ethic is hard. He’s a hard-working guy,” Smith-Schuster said of Jones. “He’s very, very smart at what he does and just working on his craft. But for Mac, sky’s the limit. For the guys we have here and all the weapons, it’s going to be a fun year.”

Advertisement:

Though some fans have questioned whether New England’s front office has put enough talent around Jones, Smith-Schuster said he believes the offense has immense potential.

“We definitely have enough,” he responded when asked about the talent on offense. “We’ve got guys that can run down the field. We’ve got guys that can do a lot of different things.

“What’s crazy about this offense that I didn’t know about until I got here is that there’s guys that play both ways. There’s guys that can play receiver, that can play in the backfield. Seeing that you can have so many different weapons with these players, it just gives Mac these opportunities to do whatever he wants.”

Smith-Schuster was also complimentary of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, noting that “he’s a great coach and he makes everyone feel welcome and excited.”

As for learning the new playbook, the 26-year-old said he’s been putting in extensive time to acclimate, and is using flashcards to help memorize the details. Even still, he couldn’t help but reference the scope of the challenge.

“If you saw what we study, we should get a college degree for doing that.”