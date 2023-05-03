Patriots Patriots to reportedly hold joint practices with the Packers this summer The Patriots will reportedly hold joint practices on the road with two teams this preseason. The Patriots might make another trip to Green Bay after playing the Packers in Week 4 last season. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The NFL will reportedly not release its full schedule for the 2023 season until May 11.

But according to Chad Graff of The Athletic, the Patriots will make a trek over to Wisconsin later this summer as part of their preseason ramp-up toward a new campaign.

Graff reported that the Patriots are “finalizing plans” to hold joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay this summer — marking the first time that both franchises have practiced together during preseason action.

In his tweet, Graff noted that the Patriots are planning to hold another set of joint practices on the road this preseason. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported last month that Bill Belichick and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel have discussed the possibility of New England and Tennessee holding preseason reps together in Nashville this summer.

Advertisement:

The Patriots visited Lambeau Field last season, with Bailey Zappe nearly leading New England to an overtime victory over Aaron Rodgers. The Packers eventually won the Week 4 contest, 27-24.

It will be an interesting preseason for both clubs, especially with Green Bay dealing Rodgers to the Jets last week and rolling with Jordan Love as their new QB1.

Belichick has routinely praised the value of joint practices, especially when compared to preseason matchups.

“In some respects you get a lot more out of them,” Belichick said last August when asked if joint practices can be as useful as preseason games. “We can set up a lot more situations that aren’t going to come up in preseason games with the players who are most likely going to be playing them.

“That will be a good place to start. Certainly in a preseason game you don’t get individual one-on-ones or two-on-twos, or those kind of individual match-ups that show up in a practice session. There are a lot of differences between practices and games. We could be here all day talking about that.”