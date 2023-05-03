Patriots Sports media analyst is skeptical about Tom Brady following through with Fox broadcasting career "I think Brady’s a guy who if he’s in, he’s all-in." Tom Brady is not expected to begin his broadcasting career at Fox until the 2024 season. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“Will he or won’t he” remains the top question surrounding Tom Brady in 2023.

And while most of that discourse is centered around a second potential comeback to the gridiron, it also holds weight when it comes to Brady’s future plans as a broadcaster for Fox Sports.

Even though Brady reportedly signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox last May, the former QB told Colin Cowherd back in February that he plans on delaying his career in the booth until the start of the 2024 season.

But even with that sabbatical, Brady’s numerous other commitments and endeavors have cast doubt on whether or not the 45-year-old signal caller will actually commit to calling games every week in 2024 and beyond.

Count The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand among those expressing doubt that Brady ever makes the move to Fox.

“It was at 51 percent that he’s going to do it to 49 percent, with the reasoning it’s so much money he’ll try it for a year,” Marchand said. “However, I’ve talked to a couple people recently close to Brady and I kind of feel like I’m going more 49 percent chance he does it, 51 percent chance he doesn’t. I don’t think he wants travel that much — obviously he’s going to go private.

“I think Brady’s a guy who if he’s in, he’s all-in, so he’s not going to be showing up day of games like Joe Buck and Aikman do sometimes, he’s going to be there early if he’s going to do it. So it’s going to be a four-day event, again, cry me a river for that type of money for five and a half months.”

Marchand isn’t the first media personality to express doubt over Brady’s career switch and how long he’d be able to keep it up.

“Is there a chance? Yeah, I think there’s a chance,” former Fox broadcaster Joe Buck said of Brady opting to leave his Fox contract during the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. “Who knows where his family life takes him, who knows if he plays one more year or he doesn’t. I know there are people at Fox who would say there’s a chance that he doesn’t call a game there.”