Patriots Mike Gesicki stayed at Mac Jones’ house during offseason, says he has a ‘nice setup’ The new Patriots' tight end spent some time in Mac Jones' basement. Mike Gesicki spent some time at Mac Jones' house this offseason. Eric Espada/Getty Images

Mike Gesicki didn’t waste much time getting to know his new quarterback.

After signing with New England this offseason, Gesicki stayed at Mac Jones’ house while completing some throwing sessions with Jones and backup quarterback Bailey Zappe.

“Just kind of getting to know him, building that relationship, that chemistry,” Gesicki said of Jones. “It was cool. It was a good opportunity. Bailey was out there that day, too. It was good for a lot of guys to gain camaraderie and get to work.”

Gesicki stayed in the basement at Jones’ house, and complimented the 2021 first-round pick for having “a nice setup.”

Advertisement:

It appears that the 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end, who has been described in the past by Bill Belichick as more of a big receiver than a conventional tight end, is off to a solid start with Jones.

“Really cool dude. Cool personality. Love the energy, the juice he kind of brings out to some throwing sessions and all that kind of stuff,” Gesicki said. “Obviously has a great arm, accurate, all that kind of stuff… He’s awesome. Really excited to continue working with him.”

Gesicki said he hopes Bill Belichick doesn’t mind that he celebrates touchdowns with the griddy dance. Jones did the griddy at the 2021 Pro Bowl.

“Both could probably use some work,” Gesicki said of their celebrations.

Gesicki added he’s looking forward to working with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Gesicki and O’Brien met through the recruiting process while O’Brien was head coach at Penn State. O’Brien left after the 2013 season, months before Gesicki arrived on campus for his freshman season.

“It’s cool. It’s kind of that relationship from when he recruited me way back when, when I was in high school,” Gesicki said. “Kind of picking back up where we left off. It’s awesome, OB is a cool dude. Really excited to gel with him, get in this offense, and get ready to work.”