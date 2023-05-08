Patriots ‘He didn’t play favorites’: Logan Ryan explained why he enjoyed playing for Bill Belichick "You're like, 'You know what? I get what I earn here, and I'm OK with that.'" Logan Ryan running back a pick-six interception during the 2013 season in a Patriots-Jets game. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

What is it like to be coached by Bill Belichick? According to a former Patriot, it’s an immersive and egalitarian football experience that includes a surprising number of jokes.

Logan Ryan, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2013 and played in New England through the 2016 season, offered some background during a Monday appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

One thing stood out to Ryan when he recalled how Belichick treated players.

“His fairness throughout the organization,” said Ryan.

The 32-year-old elaborated on what he meant.

“First of all, I enjoyed being coached by Bill Belichick. I know not everybody can do it, but the way that he treated a rookie and the way that he treated Tom Brady was pretty similar in a sense that you get what you put in,” he said.

“I related with that,” Ryan continued. “He was very monotone. I thought he was funny. We would always be cracking jokes. But he didn’t play favorites.”

Offering a glimpse at how Patriots practices would function, Ryan painted a picture of how Belichick could break down a single play from numerous perspectives.

“You’re going through plays and he’s just sitting there very chill, and then he’ll blow the whistle, and you would look at him, and he would correct the center for having the snap be a little off to the left, he would correct the left tackle for holding on the play or whatever. So I’m like, ‘OK, cool, that’s on the offense,'” Ryan explained.

“Then he’ll say, ‘Ryan, stop holding on the top of the route.’ I’m like, ‘Hold on, how’d you see me? Do you have eyes on the back of your head, the side of your head?’ He can correct players in live time on offense and defense. That’s where you saw the football savant, the genius of him come out. He’d simplify the game for you, and I just remember thinking this man can really coach every position.”

During his time with the Patriots, Ryan helped New England win a pair of Super Bowls, the fourth and fifth in the longtime coach’s tenure. Part of Belichick’s reputation with players was built on his past success.

Ryan noted that much of the instruction he’s received at defensive back was from those who had never played the position. With Belichick — who coached defensive backs earlier in his career but had also not played the position — Ryan said that he made an exception when the Patriots coach dusted off some old footage.

“He would pull up grainy footage from 12 years prior of him doing the same exact drill with Ty Law,” Ryan said, referencing the Hall of Fame cornerback. “And you’re like, ‘Oh, OK, he’s coached Ty Law, and Ty Law did this drill, so who am I to sit here and say this drill’s not going to get me better?’ He has so much credibility because of the players that he’s coached and the success that he’s had, and he was doing drills that were timeless drills. He’s a historian and teaches football in a timeless way.

“He’s not afraid to be very innovative and versatile, and change with the game,” Ryan added.

For players headed to New England, Ryan closed by explaining the Belichick experience.

“You’re getting a masters course in football. You’re getting the fundamentals at a high level, and he’s [treating] everyone fair beyond the board, playing undrafted rookies, playing seventh-round draft picks. And you’re like, ‘You know what? I get what I earn here, and I’m OK with that.'”