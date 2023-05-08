Patriots Patriots to reportedly play Saints in Germany during 2023 NFL season The NFL will release details about 2023 international games on Wednesday. The Patriots are expected to play in Germany during the 2023 season. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The NFL will not release its full schedule for the upcoming 2023 NFL season until Thursday at 8 p.m.

But based on a series of tweets from ESPN insider (and former Jets GM) Mike Tannenbaum, we might already know who the Patriots will face in an anticipated overseas matchup in Germany later this year.

NBC Sports’ Peter King reported back in February that both the Patriots and the Chiefs will each “host” home games in Germany during the 2023 campaign, with Bill Belichick and his team set to play in Frankfurt.

Both New England and Kansas City’s expected opponents have not been formally announced.

But during Tannenbaum’s Twitter thread, one of the graphic cards read: “The 2023 season will see two regular-season games played in Germany, with Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears and New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints confirmed, dates to be confirmed later this month.”

I’m really looking forward to the games in 2023 🏈🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/fwZyUJNpu0 — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) May 5, 2023

Tannenbaum’s tweets are similar to reports published by German tabloid newspaper Bild in February, stating that the Patriots will play the Saints in Frankfurt in mid-November.

Patriots fans will not have to wait very long for clarity on their team’s trek across the Atlantic.

While the NFL will release all of the details of its upcoming schedule on Thursday, the league will release dates and additional information about international games on Wednesday.

Along with expected “home” games for the Patriots and Chiefs in Germany, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, and Tennessee Titans will host games in London in 2023.

The NFL is also set to announce details on its inaugural “Black Friday” matchup and other select individual games on Wednesday.

In January, the Patriots announced their full list of opponents for the 2023 season.

HOME

Buffalo Bills

Indianapolis Colts

Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

AWAY

Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos

Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins

New York Giants

New York Jets

Las Vegas Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers