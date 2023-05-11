Patriots Davon Godchaux discussed the Patriots’ plan to honor Tom Brady at the 2023 home opener "A legend’s coming back, so we’ve definitely got to show out." Davon Godchaux prior to a game in Dec. 2022. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Presented with the Thursday morning news that the Patriots will honor Tom Brady at the team’s 2023 home opener, defensive lineman Davon Godchaux immediately understood the significance.

“That’s going to be big,” Godchaux said during a Thursday press conference. “A lot of people are looking forward to that.”

Godchaux admitted that he (like NFL fans) doesn’t actually know who the Patriots will play in the team’s first home game, with the schedule set to be released on Thursday night. Even still, Godchaux — taking a quick detour from the usual language of the “Patriot Way” — acknowledged that it will be a game of special significance, and require a special effort.

Advertisement:

“It’s going to be exciting to have him. We’ve definitely got to get a win,” he said. “We want to get a win every game, but that game, we’ve definitely got to get a win. A legend’s coming back, so we’ve definitely got to show out.”

New England is reportedly set to open the season at home in Week 1 against the defending NFC Champion Eagles. The schedule won’t be any easier, given that the Patriots will also face the Chiefs at some point next season.

“Very excited, because you get the matchup competition against those guys,” Godchaux explained when asked if he relishes difficult competition. “The two finalists in the Super Bowl. Of course, one team’s got to win, one team’s got to lose, but it’s very exciting to get to play those guys.”

One part of the team’s schedule that has already been officially announced: Facing the Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12.

“I’ve never been to Germany,” said Godchaux, “so that’s going to be exciting traveling over there.”