Patriots Patriots 2023 schedule released: 5 quick takeaways as New England welcomes back Tom Brady, faces tough start The Patriots will open the season with a home matchup against the NFC champion Eagles on Sept. 10. The Patriots will have a tough start to the 2023 season, with matchups against the Eagles, Dolphins, Jets and Cowboys in Weeks 1-4. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

The Patriots released their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Thursday, which will open at Gillette Stadium with a showdown against the NFC champion Eagles and an anticipated return for a now-retired Tom Brady on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The Patriots will have a daunting start to their new season, with their first four matchups set against Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Rodgers, and Dak Prescott.

New England’s road schedule will be headlined by a “home” game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 over in Frankfurt, Germany.

New England will take part in four primetime matchups, including three straight featured games in December.

Here is the Patriots’ schedule for the 2023 season:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10: Patriots vs. Eagles, 4:25 p.m.(CBS)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17: Patriots vs. Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24: Patriots @ Jets, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1: Patriots @ Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8: Patriots vs. Saints, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15: Patriots @ Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22: Patriots vs. Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29: Patriots @ Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5: Patriots vs. Commanders, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12: Patriots vs. Colts (Germany), 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26: Patriots @ Giants, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3: Patriots vs. Chargers, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14: Thursday, Dec. 7: Patriots @ Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

Week 15: Monday, Dec. 18: Patriots vs. Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24: Patriots @ Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31: Patriots @ Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18: TBD: Patriots vs. Jets, TBD

Here are a few takeaways from New England’s latest slate of games:

Patriots will be facing elite QBs all season long

On Thursday afternoon, Patriots defensive tackle Devon Godchaux set high expectations for New England’s defense during the 2023 season.

“It’s a good group,” Godchaux said during his press conference at Gillette Stadium. “I mean, we finished, I think, sixth in total defense last year. I think we could’ve been a lot better. Could’ve easily been… you know, always want to aim for top five, top three. But we could’ve easily been up there. Made a lot of key mistakes.”

A boost in defensive efficiency might be a necessity for New England, given the aerial assault that opponents are set to unleash upon them in 2023.

The list of New England’s opponents this season is a gauntlet of some of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

This season, the Patriots will be tested against Josh Allen (twice), Aaron Rodgers (twice), Tua Tagovailoa (twice), Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, and Patrick Mahomes.

Sheesh.

New England’s secondary will have its work cut out for it, especially the Patriots’ first-round pick Christian Gonzalez.

Still, players like Ja’Whaun Bentley seem to be embracing the opportunity to match up against opponents like Rodgers on a regular basis.

“Aaron Rodgers is definitely a fantastic quarterback for sure,” Bentley told The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. “He’s definitely going to add some things to the Jets as far as their offense is concerned. Hands down, it’s going to be a hell of an opportunity for us to go against him twice a year. But if you ask us, we’re excited about the opportunity. We have no choice but to be excited about it.”

Looking to avoid another sluggish start

The Patriots have labored out of the gate in each of the last two seasons, opening with 1-3 records in both 2021 and 2022.

But the road doesn’t get any easier this year — especially with arguably the most balanced team in the league, the Eagles, coming to Foxborough for a Week 1 matchup.

So long as Tagovailoa is healthy, the Dolphins have the capacity to pile on points in Week 2, while Rodgers will look to lift New York to its first win over the Patriots since 2015 the following week. The road doesn’t lighten up with a Week 4 bout against a Cowboys squad that went 12-5 last year.

Tom Brady returns in Week 1

Regardless of what plays out on the gridiron over 17 games, the Patriots’ 2023 season will start off on a memorable note.

During New England’s Week 1 opener at Foxborough, the team will honor Tom Brady, who announced his (second) retirement earlier this year.

“I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years,” Robert Kraft said during an appearance on NFL Network. “And it’ll be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say thank you for what he did for us, those 20 years playing for the New England Patriots.”

This will mark Brady’s first appearance at Gillette Stadium since he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 win over New England on Oct. 3, 2021.

Other reunions on tap

Brady’s return in Week 1 will likely overshadow the real reunion Patriots fans will be clamoring for — with Matt Patricia returning to Gillette as a defensive assistant for the Eagles.

We kid, of course.

But the 2023 season will be chock full of games where the Patriots will battle against some familiar faces.

A Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders could see the Patriots take on former signal caller Jacoby Brissett.

New England will look to put their disastrous Week 15 finish in Vegas in the rearview mirror when they return to the desert to take on the Raiders in Week 6 at Allegiant Stadium.

Any game featuring a coaching duel between Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels should be intriguing, while new Vegas QB Jimmy Garoppolo will look to do damage against his former team.

Heading overseas

The Patriots will make their longest trek of the season in Week 10 when they head to Frankfurt, Germany, for a contest against the Colts. Patriots fans watching from home will need to grab their Dunkin’ early, as kick-off is set for 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network.

The Patriots are 3-0 in International Series games, outscoring opponents 113-22. Their previous overseas bouts involved two games in London and one in Mexico City.