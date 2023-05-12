Tom Brady is reportedly in ‘deep discussions’ for a limited partnership with the Raiders

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
A couple of months after he announced his ownership stake in the Las Vegas Aces WNBA team, Tom Brady is reportedly working on adding an ownership stake in an NFL team.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brady is in “deep discussions” to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders.
“NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me,” Schefter tweeted. “Potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months.”
The deal, which has been discussed for weeks, has not been finalized. It’s expected to be a passive investment for Brady with no authority over the team.
NFL owners would have to approve the deal if Brady reaches an agreement with the Raiders.
Schefter said the deal isn’t expected to affect Brady’s 10-year, $375 million television deal with Fox. He also said Brady isn’t expected to play for the Raiders, who recently acquired former Brady backup Jimmy Garroppolo.
Las Vegas’ head coach is longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Several former Patriots including Garroppolo, Jakobi Meyers. and Chandler Jones are on the roster.
