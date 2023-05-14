Patriots Former Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn reportedly agrees to deal with Dolphins The Patriots selected Wynn in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Isaiah Wynn's tenure with the Patriots is over.

After a couple of months of free agency, Isaiah Wynn has found a new home.

The former Patriots offensive tackle has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. It’s unknown what the monetary value of the deal is, but Wynn is expected to compete for a starting job on Miami’s offensive line, according to Rapoport.

New England selected Wynn in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Georgia product had an up-and-down five-year tenure with the Patriots. He tore his Achilles in a preseason game in 2018, ending his rookie season before it officially began. In 2019, Wynn became the team’s starting left tackle but missed much of the first three months of the season due to a toe injury.

Wynn appeared to make improvements during the 2020 season. He graded out as Pro Football Focus’ 10th-best offensive tackle that season with the analytic website crediting him for giving up just three sacks that season. But he only played in 10 games that season due to a knee injury.

Wynn played the most games in a season of his career in 2021, playing in 16 games at left tackle again as the Patriots’ offensive line played well in the second half of that year.

However, Wynn’s future in New England appeared to be murky following that season. The Patriots opted to pick up Wynn’s fifth-year option ahead of the 2021 season, which paid him $10.4 million guaranteed. But the Patriots decided to flip Wynn and Trent Brown, with the former playing right tackle to start 2022 and the latter playing left tackle.

Wynn didn’t perform well with the new change. He was benched multiple times in the first half of the season and when the Patriots reportedly placed him on the trade market during the preseason, some teams viewed him as a guard, hurting his value.

The Patriots began to play Wynn at left guard at one point during the 2022 season though the experiment was short-lived as he suffered a foot injury in Week 11 that ended up ending his season.

New England appeared to move on from Wynn by the signings it made earlier in the offseason. It re-signed Conor McDermott, who replaced Wynn at right tackle, before free agency began. The Patriots also signed veteran offensive tackles Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson in the first week of free agency. While they didn’t select a true offensive tackle in the draft, fourth-round guard Sidy Sow will reportedly get a look at offensive tackle during workouts and practices ahead of the season.