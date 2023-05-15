Patriots Patriots’ Jack Jones has a message for suspended Ja Morant: ‘Put them guns down’ Morant was suspended again by the Grizzlies for posing with a gun on IG Live. The Grizzlies, whose season is over, said Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities “pending league review.”

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been suspended from all team activities after being shown on Instagram Live flashing a gun.

“We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant,” the Grizzlies said in a statement. “He is suspended from all team activities pending league review. We have no further comment at this time.

Morant served an eight game suspension during the regular season for livestreaming himself with a gun in a nightclub on his own Instagram account.

The new video was posted on a friend’s Instagram Live. They were sitting in a car listening to music when Morant pulled out the gun.

Patriots defensive back Jack Jones was disappointed in Morant when he heard about the incident.

“@JaMorant dumb … you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money,” Jones tweeted. “Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homie sign up for security or concealed carry if you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it.”

Celtics legend Paul Pierce defended Morant in February when the first video came out.

“I don’t care what y’all say about Ja,” Pierce tweeted. “I carried a gun after I was stabbed y’all don’t know what he going thru everyone got something to say until u really know what’s really going on in someone life when u black and rich u a target period.”

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Morant could face a lengthy suspension when the league review is concluded.

“This is twice in two months now,” Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s NBA Countdown. “The league suspended him for eight games, really two of them were retroactive to really just two games earlier this season. I sense already that Adam Silver is going to face increasing pressure from other teams who see this as much as it impacts the Grizzlies this impacts them and their ability to market their players and their teams.”