Jonathan Jones, the elder statesman in Patriots' secondary, is ready to lead New England's next wave of talent "We need all the help that we can get. We've had a lot of transition at the position over the last few years."

Jonathan Jones doesn’t feel like a grizzled veteran, not at 29 years old.

But with longtime captain Devin McCourty calling it a career earlier this year, Jones now finds himself as the longest-tenured player in the Patriots’ secondary.

It’s a new role for the cornerback, and one that he doesn’t take lightly.

“When we start to talk about the history and how things happen, I think a lot of guys look at me, the guy who’s been around, had some experience and done a few things,” Jones said Tuesday at Gillette Stadium. “You look around and there’s a lot of young guys and you’re like, ‘I’m not that old, yet.’ They look up to you and want answers. Young guys come in and they’re hungry.”

Jones is expected to be the leader of a very young, but talented, crop of corners and safeties on New England’s roster.

In the last two drafts alone, Bill Belichick and the Patriots have prioritized reinforcements in the defensive backfield.

After adding both Jack Jones and Marcus Jones in 2022, the Patriots used their first-round pick (17th overall) in the 2023 Draft on Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez. New England also selected Michigan State’s Ameer Speed (214th overall) and Isaiah Bolden (245th overall) in the sixth and seventh round.

Even though both Speed and Bolden will likely compete for more reps on special teams, the duo will battle in camp with a crowded roster that also features Jalen Mills, Myles Bryant, Rodney Randle, Quandre Mosley, and Tae Hayes.

Gonzalez could be thrust into a featured role early on if he thrives during the preseason, given his potential as a fleet-footed boundary corner with size (6-foot-2).

“We need it,” Jones said of New England taking Gonzalez in the first round. “We need help. We need all the help that we can get. We’ve had a lot of transition at the position over the last few years.”

Given the aerial assault that awaits New England’s defense in 2023, Jones is taking the proper mindset.

This season, the Patriots will be tested against Josh Allen (twice), Aaron Rodgers (twice), Tua Tagovailoa (twice), Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, and Patrick Mahomes.

“A lot more competition and it feels good,” Jones said. “Every Sunday you’re going to have to go out there and compete. Just to have one of the all-time greats in your division makes it fun. So I’m looking forward to it.”

The Patriots will likely need youngsters like Marcus Jones and Jack Jones to build off the promise they showcased in 2022. Gonzalez will be tested early, while Mills is looking to rebound from an injury-plagued campaign.

But Jonathan Jones is also looking to carry over plenty of momentum following his first season as an outside corner. Bumped out from his usual spot in the slot (more out of necessity on New England’s roster), Jones recorded a career-high four interceptions and defended 11 passes in 2022.

Jones, remaining in New England after signing a two-year, $19 million extension this offseason, is looking to further cement his role in Foxborough.

He’s had plenty of veterans to learn from over the years.

“It’s been a roller-coaster ride,” Jones said. “Ups and downs but I’ve had a good group of guys around me that I’ve looked to – Devin. Any problem I’ve had, that’s on the field, off the field, I could look over and say there’s Devin, there’s Pat [Chuung], one of those guys, [Dont’a] Hightower.”

“I made it easier for me as a young guy to sit back and watch and learn and see what I meant not just to be a Patriot but to be a good man on and off the field. I had a lot of good examples.”