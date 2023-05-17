Patriots Cowboys star Micah Parsons jokes about Patriots rumors after wearing Jayson Tatum jersey at TD Garden Micah Parsons and Bill Belichick were both in attendance for Game 1 between the Celtics and Heat at TD Garden. Micah Parsons donned a Jayson Tatum jersey on Wednesday at TD Garden. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Micah Parsons knew it was coming.

The Cowboys star linebacker was spotted courtside at TD Garden for the Celtics’ Game 1 matchup against Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. His wardrobe choice raised a few eyebrows, especially with Bill Belichick in attendance.

Parsons hails from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and was seen wearing a Tyrese Maxey Sixers jersey at Wells Fargo Center last week. But on Wednesday, the All-Pro donned a Jayson Tatum Celtics jersey in Boston.

Cue the numerous tweets of Belichick meandering out of a tunnel or breaking out his trusty binoculars while snacking on some popcorn.

Perhaps Parsons is just a fan of Tatum. Or maybe the Penn State alum lost a bet and donned the gear of the star who ended his hometown team’s season on Sunday.

Whatever the case may be, Parsons trolled Patriots fans on Twitter during Wednesday’s game.

Let me guess I want to be a patriot also? Lol pic.twitter.com/hxdTSzhoE1 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 18, 2023

For those keeping track, Parsons is still under contract for another two seasons in Dallas. The 23-year-old linebacker will be due a hefty pay raise in the coming years after anchoring the Cowboys’ defense during his first two NFL seasons.

He wasn’t spotted with his binoculars, but Belichick was in attendance for Game 1 at the Garden, sharing a suite with Brad Stevens.

As expected, Belichick drew a roar from the crowd when he was finally showcased on the Garden video board.

Big, big cheers for Bill Belichick here at TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/bcmGJovlA7 — Katie McInerney (@k8tmac) May 18, 2023