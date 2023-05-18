Patriots Patriots preseason schedule announced: Here’s when New England will return to Gillette Stadium The Patriots will play three games in August as part of their preseason slate. Mac Jones and the Patriots will open preseason play on August 10 against the Houston Texans. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A week after the release of the Patriots’ regular-season schedule for the 2023 NFL season, New England revealed the dates and times for their three preseason games in August.

New England will open their preseason on Thursday, Aug. 10 with a home game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

After that, they’ll hit the road for two preseason bouts, visiting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 19 before taking on head coach Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25.

Here is the full schedule for New England’s preseason. All three games will be broadcast on WBZ.

Thursday, Aug. 10: vs. Houston Texans (7:15 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Aug. 19: at Green Bay Packers (8 p.m. ET)

Friday, Aug. 25: at Tennessee Titans (8:15 p.m. ET)

Even though New England has yet to announce details about joint practices, it was reported earlier this offseason that the Patriots planned on practicing with both the Packers and Titans during their extended stays in Wisconsin and Tennessee.

Once New England wraps up its preseason schedule against the Titans, they will have a week off before opening their regular season in Foxborough on September 10 against the Eagles. The Patriots are expected to honor Tom Brady as part of the festivities at Gillette Stadium.

Here is the Patriots’ entire schedule for the 2023 season, which has New England matching up against a number of elite quarterbacks beyond their expected foes in the AFC East (Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Tua Tagovailoa).

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10: Patriots vs. Eagles, 4:25 p.m.(CBS)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17: Patriots vs. Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24: Patriots @ Jets, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1: Patriots @ Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8: Patriots vs. Saints, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15: Patriots @ Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22: Patriots vs. Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29: Patriots @ Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5: Patriots vs. Commanders, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12: Patriots vs. Colts (Germany), 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26: Patriots @ Giants, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3: Patriots vs. Chargers, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 14: Thursday, Dec. 7: Patriots @ Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

Week 15: Monday, Dec. 18: Patriots vs. Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24: Patriots @ Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31: Patriots @ Bills, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18: TBD: Patriots vs. Jets, TBD