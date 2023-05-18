Patriots release OL Yodny Cajuste, save $2.74 million in cap space

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The Patriots announced Thursday that they have released offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste.
Cajuste was the last remaining member of New England’s 2019 draft class.
The former third-round pick played in 17 games and made five starts during his Patriots career. Three of the starts came last year at right tackle.
New England added a pair offensive tackles this offseason, signing Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson.
Cutting Cajuste will save the Patriots $2.74 million in cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
