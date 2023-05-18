Patriots Patriots release OL Yodny Cajuste, save $2.74 million in cap space The former third round pick was the last remaining member of New England's 2019 draft class. Yodny Cajuste AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Patriots announced Thursday that they have released offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste.

Cajuste was the last remaining member of New England’s 2019 draft class.

The former third-round pick played in 17 games and made five starts during his Patriots career. Three of the starts came last year at right tackle.

New England added a pair offensive tackles this offseason, signing Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson.

Cutting Cajuste will save the Patriots $2.74 million in cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

