Patriots

Patriots release OL Yodny Cajuste, save $2.74 million in cap space

The former third round pick was the last remaining member of New England's 2019 draft class.

Yodny Cajuste AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

By Khari Thompson

The Patriots announced Thursday that they have released offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste.

Cajuste was the last remaining member of New England’s 2019 draft class.

The former third-round pick played in 17 games and made five starts during his Patriots career. Three of the starts came last year at right tackle.

New England added a pair offensive tackles this offseason, signing Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson.

Cutting Cajuste will save the Patriots $2.74 million in cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.