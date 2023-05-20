Patriots Mac Jones was dressed to impress at the Taylor Swift concert Friday night He and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, managed to score front-row seats. Mac Jones is entering year three with the Patriots. Steven Senne/AP Photo

Mac Jones is used to performing under pressure in front of rowdy and enthusiastic crowds at Gillette Stadium.

On Friday, he got to experience a stadium filled with screaming fans through a different lens — as a spectator.

He and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, attended the first of three Taylor Swift shows in Foxborough as part of the “Eras Tour.” They were able to pull some strings and get front-row seats to watch one of the most momentous musical nights in Massachusetts history unfold in front of their eyes.

Scott, a big-time “Swiftie,” posted a series of photos from the show. Jones is pictured in Taylor Swift garb, including a hat and shiny jacket in Swift’s honor.

Advertisement:

Make no mistake … Jones is a fan himself as well.

Mac Jones at Taylor Swift. 👀 pic.twitter.com/L5O0WDMXFz — Savage (@SavageSports_) May 20, 2023

In a video from the Patriots, he says his favorite Swift song is “The Last Great American Dynasty,” then of course “Karma.” His favorite album is “Reputation,” because of what it stands for.

He seems to prefer Swift’s new music to her old classics.

Bailey Zappe isn’t quite as gung-ho about Swift’s music, saying: “The only one I know, that I think I know, is ‘turning 22.'”

Just a couple of Swifties ready for #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/WhfEFOJoB6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 19, 2023