This key Patriots contributor is reportedly expected to miss OTAs due to offseason surgery

When the Patriots begin their organized team activities (OTAs) at Gillette Stadium this week, one of their top offensive linemen won’t be on the field in Foxborough.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, guard Michael Onwenu will not participate in OTAs after undergoing offseason surgery to treat a lingering ankle issue.

Onwenu was arguably the steadiest regular on New England’s O-line last season.

Per Reiss, the 25-year-old Michigan product went down with an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of New England’s season finale against the Buffalo Bills back on Jan. 8.

After Buffalo defensive lineman DaQuan Jones landed on Onwenu’s legs, he hobbled off on the field and missed his only snaps (six) of the entire 2022 season.

It’s unclear how long Onwenu will be sidelined, although he still has more than two months before training camp officially opens.

Onwenu is expected to be a key cog in the Patriots’ offense in 2023, especially with Bill O’Brien and Adrian Klemm taking over.

Over his 17 games in 2022, Onwenu only gave up one sack and two quarterback hits, solidifying the interior of the O-line next to David Andrews and Cole Strange.

The largest issue for New England’s offensive line remains at tackle. Currently, Trent Brown and Riley Reiff are expected to start, with Calvin Anderson and Conor McDermott serving as backup options.