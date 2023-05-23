Patriots Devin McCourty will join NBC Sports’ ‘Football Night in America’ as an analyst McCourty retired in 2023 after 13 seasons with the Patriots. Devin McCourty during his retirement ceremony earlier in 2023. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Former Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty will be joining the “Football Night in America” broadcast team as an analyst this fall, according to an NBC Sports announcement on Tuesday.

McCourty, 35, retired from his playing career in March, having spent all 13 seasons in the NFL with the Patriots. During that time, he helped New England win three Super Bowls, and earned All Pro honors on three occasions.

He will follow the path that his twin brother Jason set when he went into media in 2022 (joining NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” as a co-host).

This won’t be Devin’s first foray into media. Along with Jason, the two brothers hosted a podcast, “Double Coverage,” that ran from 2018-2020 (during the period of time when both played for the Patriots).

According to NBC, “Football Night in America” — which runs on Sunday nights during the NFL season — has been the most watched weekly sports studio for 17 consecutive years. The program averaged 7.24 million viewers during its pregame run prior to Sunday Night Football.