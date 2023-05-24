Patriots

Patriots announce new jersey numbers for 14 players

Here's the list.

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (3) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.
Jabrill Peppers was a physical force in New England's secondary last season. Greg M. Cooper / AP

By Khari Thompson

The New England Patriots have announced jersey numbers for 14 players.

Jabrill Peppers, who wore No. 3 last year, will switch to No. 5. The Patriots also revealed jersey numbers for newcomers, including Juju Smith-Schuster, Mike Gesicki, and Riley Reiff among others.

Here’s the full list:

No. 3: James Robinson

No. 5: Jabrill Peppers

No. 7: Juju Smith-Schuster

No. 15: Corliss Waitman

No. 17: Scotty Washington

No. 19: Trace Mcsorley

No. 29: Brad Hawkins

No. 37: Tae Hayes

No. 39: Rodney Randle Jr.

No. 45: Chris Board

No. 47: Olakunle Fatukasi

No. 74: Riley Reiff

No. 76: Calvin Anderson

No. 88: Mike Gesicki