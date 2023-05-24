Patriots Patriots announce new jersey numbers for 14 players Here's the list. Jabrill Peppers was a physical force in New England's secondary last season. Greg M. Cooper / AP

The New England Patriots have announced jersey numbers for 14 players.

Jabrill Peppers, who wore No. 3 last year, will switch to No. 5. The Patriots also revealed jersey numbers for newcomers, including Juju Smith-Schuster, Mike Gesicki, and Riley Reiff among others.

Here’s the full list:

No. 3: James Robinson

No. 5: Jabrill Peppers

No. 7: Juju Smith-Schuster

No. 15: Corliss Waitman

No. 17: Scotty Washington

No. 19: Trace Mcsorley

No. 29: Brad Hawkins

No. 37: Tae Hayes

No. 39: Rodney Randle Jr.

No. 45: Chris Board

No. 47: Olakunle Fatukasi

No. 74: Riley Reiff

No. 76: Calvin Anderson

No. 88: Mike Gesicki