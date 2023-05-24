Patriots announce new jersey numbers for 14 players

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The New England Patriots have announced jersey numbers for 14 players.
Jabrill Peppers, who wore No. 3 last year, will switch to No. 5. The Patriots also revealed jersey numbers for newcomers, including Juju Smith-Schuster, Mike Gesicki, and Riley Reiff among others.
Here’s the full list:
No. 3: James Robinson
No. 5: Jabrill Peppers
No. 7: Juju Smith-Schuster
No. 15: Corliss Waitman
No. 17: Scotty Washington
No. 19: Trace Mcsorley
No. 29: Brad Hawkins
No. 37: Tae Hayes
No. 39: Rodney Randle Jr.
No. 45: Chris Board
No. 47: Olakunle Fatukasi
No. 74: Riley Reiff
No. 76: Calvin Anderson
No. 88: Mike Gesicki
