Patriots Meetings scheduled by Joe Judge reportedly led to Patriots’ OTA punishment; Bill Belichick fined $50,000 Judge's special-teams meetings will reportedly cost Bill Belichick $50,000. Joe Judge's poor scheduling AP Photo/Steven Senne

A scheduling snafu by Joe Judge reportedly led to the Patriots’ OTA-related punishments this week — and it’s going to hit Bill Belichick’s wallet.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported on Thursday morning that the Patriots were docked two OTA (organized team activities) sessions during this stage of the offseason due to a “meeting violation”.

Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com later reported that Joe Judge — listed on documents acquired by BSJ as the team’s special teams coach — held special teams meetings that led to players being at Gillette Stadium longer than their maximum four hours.

Along with the Patriots losing two of their 10 OTA sessions as a result of the infraction, Bedard reported that Belichick was fined $50,000.

“The NFLPA filed the complaint on May 4 alleging the four-hour violation,” Bedard wrote. “On May 9th, they amended it, “alleging that Patriots’ Special Teams Coach Joe Judge directed special teams players to be at the Club’s facility longer than the maximum of four hours permitted during Phase Two of the Club’s program.”

Bedard added that Judge’s “special teams workshops” occurred on three separate days in early May. A complaint was then filed by the NFLPA on May 4 regarding the workshops, given that NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement states that players aren’t allowed to be at the facility longer than four hours a day.

Even though brief special-teams meetings might seem like a slight oversight that doesn’t warrant the loss of two OTA practices (and a hefty fine for Belichick), it’s a brutal unforced error by Judge.

Bedard reported that Belichick forwarded a reminder to all of his coaches back on April 19 to adhere to that four-hour window. Now, not only is Belichick’s wallet lighter, but the Patriots are losing valuable offseason reps as they look to implement Bill O’Brien’s new offense, among other priorities.