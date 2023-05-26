Patriots Devin McCourty jokes that Matthew Slater was ‘taking advantage’ of Patriots OTA punishment at Game 5 The Patriots lost a pair of OTA sessions after a rule violation. Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty were at Game 5. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Former Patriot Devin McCourty and longtime Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater were at TD Garden for the Celtics’ Game 5 win against Miami on Thursday night.

McCourty joked that Slater had some extra time on his hands because the Patriots were docked a pair of organized team activities sessions earlier this week.

“Taking advantage of Slate’s extra days off LOL,” McCourty tweeted.

The Patriots were scheduled to have an OTA session on Thursday before the game, but announced that it was canceled.

According to Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal, special teams coach Joe Judge directed Patriots players to be at the club for longer than four hours, causing a rule violation.

In addition to losing two of their ten scheduled OTA sessions, the Patriots were fined $50,000.

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe also attended Game 5. He shook hands with Christopher Mintz-Plasse, the actor who played McLovin in the 2007 Judd Apatow film “Superbad.”

The Celtics produced a wire-to-wire 110-97 win over Miami and will take on the Heat in Game 6 Saturday night in Miami.