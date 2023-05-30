Patriots Former Patriots tackle Yodny Cajuste will reportedly sign with Jets Cajuste played in 17 games, starting in five, over the past two years with New England. The Patriots selected Yodny Cajuste out of West Virginia in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Following four seasons with the New England Patriots, Yodny Cajuste has reportedly flipped AFC East teams and will be suiting up for the Jets during the 2023 season.

On Tuesday, the New York Post’s Brian Costello reported that the 27-year-old offensive tackle will be joining Gang Green following visits with the Jets and the Giants last week.

The former third-round pick played in just 17 total games for New England after suffering injuries early on in his career.

Cajuste didn’t play his first game as a Patriot until the second week of the 2021 season, 28 months after he was drafted by Bill Belichick. During both his first and second seasons, Cajuste was placed on injured reserve following season-ending leg surgeries.

Once he was healthy in 2021, the tackle played sporadically. He started in back-to-back weeks early on in the season, but didn’t record a single offensive snap in 14 other games that year.

Last year Cajuste got somewhat more action, playing in 10 games total, including three straight starts in Weeks 9, 10, and 11.

His 2022 season was impacted by injuries as well, however, as he missed five of the team’s first eight games while on injured reserve.

Following four inconsistent years with the Patriots, the team opted to release Cajuste and save $2.74 million in the process.

To replace some of Cajuste’s snaps and try and improve the offensive line, Belichick signed two veteran free agents in Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson.