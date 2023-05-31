Patriots Could the Patriots see a stronger, more durable Tyquan Thornton this season? The Patriots receiver says he's been emphasizing strength training during the offseason. Tyquan Thornton said he's placed a big emphasis on getting stronger during the offseason. Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Speed is the attribute that first comes to mind with Patriots’ receiver Tyquan Thornton. He ran a blazing fast 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

But after missing several weeks last season with a fractured clavicle, Thornton said he focused on increasing his strength and durability this offseason.

“[It was] definitely a big emphasis just getting generally stronger, so I could be able to play out there a full season,” said Thornton.

Thornton was listed at 6-foot-2, 183-pounds last season. He declined to answer how much weigh he’s put on since then.

“I won’t go into detail about that,” said Thornton.

The former second-round pick from Baylor caught 22 passes for 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns during 13 games as a rookie last season.

Thornton has yet to fully harness his speed, with no receptions longer than 19 yards. But, he’s spent time in the offseason working with quarterback Mac Jones who praised his consistency. Jones said communication between him and Thornton will be a key factor in how they progress in their second-season together.

“I think he has to grow and learn with me, and all the other guys, too,” Jones said. “We’re all in the same boat together. But what you see, is exactly what you’re going to get: he’s fast, he’s a smart football player, he’s got strong hands. I really think it’s him just continuing to grow that confidence, just like we’re all working for. He’s going to be a great player for a long time.”