Patriots ‘This is Rhamondre’s show’: NFL expert expects Patriots RB Rhaomndre Stevenson to have an even better season in 2023 Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards and scored six total touchdowns in 2022. Rhamondre Stevenson was named as a breakout player for the 2023 season by an NFL Network analyst. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Many believe that Rhamondre Stevenson had a breakout year in 2022. But at least one NFL expert thinks the Patriots’ running back is due for an even bigger season in 2023.

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks placed Stevenson as the running back on his “2023 NFL All-Breakout Team.” Brooks not only thinks that the opportunities will be there for Stevenson to play better in 2023, but he also thinks the team around him will help elevate his game.

“Stevenson is fresh off his first 1,000-yard season, but the third-year pro should be even better in an offense designed and directed by an experienced offensive coordinator,” Brooks wrote. “Bill O’Brien will put the ball in the hands of the rugged runner to set the table for Mac Jones and a complementary play-action passing game.

“Not to mention, New England’s second-leading rusher from 2022, Damien Harris, departed in free agency to Buffalo. So this is Rhamondre’s show. As a three-down playmaker with the size, strength, and skill to shoulder a heavy workload, Stevenson could post big numbers this season.”

Stevenson had one of the best all-around seasons for a Patriots running back in recent history. On top of rushing for 1,040 yards on an efficient five yards per carry, Stevenson recorded a team-high 69 receptions. He also had 421 receiving yards and six total touchdowns.

A lot of things seemed to fall into place for Stevenson to accumulate 1,461 total yards. Ty Montgomery suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1, making Stevenson the passing-down running back. Harris was also in and out of the lineup, playing in 11 games and leaving a couple of those contests early due to injury.

The Patriots didn’t use rookie running backs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris much when Damien Harris went down, either. That allowed Stevenson to be a workhorse out of the backfield as he played in 66 percent of the offensive snaps, which was the second-highest among all wide receivers, running backs and tight ends on the team.

Still, Stevenson should get plenty of opportunities to showcase his talent in 2023. The Patriots didn’t make any significant moves at running back this offseason, with veteran James Robinson being the lone addition at the position. But many early roster projections view Robinson on the bubble to make the 53-man team.

Montgomery is also back for the Patriots in 2023 as he’s been present at the team’s organized team activities. But if he plays, Montomgery’s role would likely be as a passing-down player like he was in the preseason and in Week 1 of last year.

Prior to his 1,000-yard season in 2022, Stevenson emerged late in his rookie season a year prior. He rushed for 606 yards on 4.6 yards per carry and five touchdowns in 12 games with much of his damage coming in the final two months of that season.

Stevenson was the only player on the Patriots to make Brooks’ “All-Breakout” team while a few players from their division rivals were also named (Jets guard Alijah-Vera Tucker, Dolphins center Connor Williams, and Bills edge Gregory Rousseau).