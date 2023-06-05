Patriots Report: Patriots sign receiver Ed Lee from URI The Rhode Island receiver grew up a Patriots fan. Ed Lee at the Hula Bowl AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Patriots have signed Ed Lee, a wide receiver who played college football at the University of Rhode Island, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Lee has been aPatriots fan since he was eight, Reiss reported.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 185-pound receiver was a second-team All-CAA selection in 2022. He made 56 catches for 908 yards last season. He also returns punts, averaging 11.3 yards per return last season.

Lee played for Team Kai in the Hula Bowl in January.

The Patriots filled one of two open roster spots with Lee’s signing.

Lee will join a Patriots receiving corps which includes Juju Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte, Tre Nixon, Demario Davis, and Matthew Slater.