Patriots Patriots linemen had brief scuffle at first open OTA session Things got a little heated for a moment during scrimmages. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

There was a brief scuffle during the Patriots’ OTA session on Tuesday.

During the 11-on-11 scrimmage portion of the practice, things got chippy after a handoff on a running play. There was some back and forth between Cole Strange and Anfernee Jennings, and Christian Barmore appeared to throw a punch before David Andrews got involved and helped break it up.

Barmore and Strange stayed on the field, but were sidelined for the rest of practice according to multiple reports.

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addressed the scuffle after practice.

“People on our team are very passionate about what they do. Things happen,” Wise said, as transcribed by MassLive. “Only thing we have to do is continue to work hard, work on our fundamentals, watch the film, see what we can correct our mistakes at, and move forward from there.”

Advertisement:

Wise said he reminds his teammates to stay level-headed through the highs and lows of practice.

“We have highs and lows in practice all the time,” Wise said. “I tell my teammates we have to learn how to stay even-kneeled through everything. Everything we do is high intensity, high effort. Whatever happens with technique or fundamentals, good or bad, move on to the next play.”