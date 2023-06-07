Patriots With Damien Harris gone, Rhamondre Stevenson is embracing role as ‘the guy’ The third-year running back is expecting a heavy workload. Rhamondre Stevenson is now "the guy" at running back for the Patriots. AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is expecting more touches and more responsibility this season after Damien Harris left in free agency. Harris signed with the Bills in March.

“Damien is out of here now, so I’m kind of the guy,” Stevenson said Tuesday, after the Patriots’ OTA session. “I’m just trying to make sure I’m ready for the end of the season this year.”

Stevenson already had a heavy workload last year with Harris sharing time in the backfield with him. Stevenson played in all 17 regular-season games during his breakout sophomore season, tallying 210 carries and 69 catches. The third-year running back topped 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career.

Harris accounted for 106 carries last year, and some of those touches should go to Ty Montgomery, who is returning from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss the 2022 season. Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong, who were rookies last year, also saw limited action last season.

But, it’s clear that Stevenson will handle the bulk of the Patriots’ carries this year.

As a bigger running back (6-feet, 230-pounds) with more of a power running style, Stevenson highlighted the importance of getting in shape to handle the grind.

“I’d just say the same thing I was doing, just more consistency,” Stevenson said. “Just doing the same thing every day, just taking care of my body and just trying to be proactive.”

Stevenson also said he’s working on being one of the team’s leaders on offense.

“That’s what’s being asked of me right now,” Stevenson said. “I’m trying to take that step. It’s still early, but I’m trying to take that step to be a leader.”

The Patriots have two more OTA sessions scheduled, one on Thursday, and one on Friday. Minicamp begins next week, taking place from June 12-14.

“It’s a mental challenge,” Stevenson said. “Just because it’s June and football is a couple months away, but you’ve just got to lock in. We love the sport, so I don’t think it’s too bad, honestly.”