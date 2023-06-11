Patriots Julian Edelman: 2020 vandalism arrest was the result of a night out with Celtics legend "We were talking about Starsky & Hutch because there was a bunch of cops that weren’t letting anyone out.” Julian Edelman was arrested after a night out with Paul Pierce. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Former Patriots great Julian Edelman ran into some trouble in January 2020 when the wideout was arrested in Beverly Hills and cited for misdemeanor vandalism after causing damage to a car.

During an appearance on Fubo Sports’ “No Chill” podcast, Edelman revealed that his arrest was the result of a night out drinking with Celtics legend Paul Pierce.

“I kick it with Paul Pierce a bunch,” Edelman told podcast hosts Gilbert Arenas and Josiah Johnson. “You guys remember I got arrested for hood sliding on a car? You know that? Me and Paul Pierce hanging out. Too much tequila.”

According to Edelman, both he and fellow former Pats receiver Danny Amendola were in a Beverly Hills restaurant watching football when they ran into Pierce. When a robbery was committed outside the restaurant, police officers kept all of the patrons inside the establishment for hours on end.

With plenty of time to kill, both Edelman and Pierce opted to throw back plenty of drinks.

“We were there for like 3 ½ hours,” Edelman said. “I see Paul, and we just started taking down a bunch of tequila. We were talking about Starsky & Hutch because there was a bunch of cops that weren’t letting anyone out.”

“As soon as they let us out, we were walking by a parking garage and a car rolled up. Me being an idiot, I did like a little hood-slide on it, and didn’t really get a good hood-slide. There was a little precipitation in the air, and I was wearing jeans. So I got stuck. If I would have actually hood-slid, I think it would have been good. But the guy got out of the car, and waves down a cop.”

Last year, Edelman elaborated further on the incident during an appearance on the “Games with Names” podcast. While Edelman was arrested and cited for his failed hood slide, he was not booked at a police station and ultimately was released at the scene.

But it didn’t take long for news of Edelman’s arrest to spread like wildfire.

“We think we get out of it scot-free,” Edelman said. “We go back to the house. It’s not on TMZ. It’s not out. We’re having the best night of our lives. We go out, and we’re over here playing one-on-one basketball at SoHo House. People are over here like, ‘What’s going on?’ We were having the time of our life. I wake up the next morning to 300 text messages from my agent.”