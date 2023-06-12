Patriots Bill Belichick confirmed Patriots interest in DeAndre Hopkins, added ‘travel agent’ joke The Patriots' coach said that he's "talked to" Hopkins, who is currently a free agent. DeAndre Hopkins during a 2022 matchup between the Cardinals and Patriots. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bill Belichick, appearing to already be in midseason press conference form, confirmed that the Patriots are trying to host free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The only question is when Hopkins might make his way to New England.

Asked during a Monday media appearance about the validity of a report that the Hopkins will be visiting the Patriots, the longtime coach acknowledged contact between the two sides.

“I don’t know about that,” Belichick said about the details of Hopkins’s reported visit. “Talked to him, [we’re] working through it. Not sure.”

Asked later in the press conference about the uncertainty regarding Hopkins, Belichick clarified that it pertained to the reported timing.

“He asked about the date. I’m not sure,” he said.

“We’re working through it, so I don’t really have anything to add to that,” Belichick added.

In a follow-up, Belichick explained why he couldn’t be more specific about the visit.

“I think it relates more to the logistics and things like that,” he replied. “I’m not really a travel agent. I’m not going to say it’s going to happen here, or it’s not going to happen.

“There’s a lot of other stuff going on that I’m not directly involved in, so I’m not going to say anything and then you turn around and say I misled you in some way because that’s not what I’m going to do.”

The Patriots have been linked to the 31-year-old wide receiver for much of the offseason. The avenue for Hopkins’ potentially coming to New England was further cleared by the Cardinals’ recent decision to cut Hopkins, who is now free to sign with whatever team he wants.