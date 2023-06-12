Patriots Patriots make their first surprising cut of the 2023 offseason Even though New England handed Robinson a two-year deal, it only contained $150,000 in guaranteed money James Robinson was unable to stick in New England after signing a two-year deal in March. (Winslow Townson/AP Images)

Less than three months after signing him to a two-year contract, the Patriots waived running back James Robinson on Monday following the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp. New England also waived cornerback Tae Hayes.

Robinson, 24, was expected to be a boom-or-bust weapon on New England’s depth chart at running back this season.

Injuries have hampered Robinson over the years, with an Achilles ailment derailing a talented back who totaled 1,414 scrimmage yards as an undrafted rookie with Jacksonville during the 2020 season.

He added another 767 rushing yards to go with eight total touchdowns over 14 games in 2021, but a torn Achilles ended his season prematurely. The 2022 season yielded lackluster results, with Robinson posting 425 rushing yards and 11 receptions between stints with the Jags and Jets, before getting non-tendered by New York in March.

Even though New England handed Robinson a two-year deal, it only contained $150,000 in guaranteed money. Clearly there was concern from the Patriots about how much Robinson had left in the tank, and he was not spotted during Monday’s minicamp session at Gillette Stadium.

With Damien Harris moving on in free agency, Robinson was a potential option to slot in behind Rhamondre Stevenson on New England’s depth chart. The Patriots still have another four running backs on the roster behind Stevenson in Ty Montgomery, J.J. Taylor, Pierre Strong, and Kevin Harris.