Patriots Here’s the reported reason why the Patriots cut James Robinson New England signed the running back to a two-year deal in March. James Robinson ran for 85 yards across four games for the New York Jets last season. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

On Monday, following the first day of mandatory minicamp, the Patriots announced they would be releasing 24-year-old running back James Robinson.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Patriots were not comfortable with how injury prone Robinson is.

Over the past three seasons, the running back has played in 39 of a possible 51 games. In that stretch, Robinson has suffered a season-ending Achilles injury and other injuries to his heel and knee.

He also had some minor injuries in college, missing three games with a calf injury as a freshman.

Knowing this injury history, the Patriots opted to sign Robinson to an incentive laden two-year deal with a potential total of $4 million.

Advertisement:

With the way the deal broke down, New England will only owe Robinson $150,000 following his release.

Without Robinson, the Patriots now have five running backs on their minicamp roster. Rhamondre Stevenson is preparing to enter his third year with the team and should slot in as the starter, but there isn’t much depth behind him.

Ty Montgomery has starting experience from his early years in the league with the Packers but was used solely as a wide receiver last year by the Patriots.

After Stevenson and Montgomery, the team has Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong Jr., and J.J. Taylor. Those last three have just 308 career rushing yards between them.

If Belichick wants to sign a veteran back as insurance, there are some solid options out there.

The Vikings released Dalvin Cook last week, and Kareem Hunt, Ezekiel Elliot, and Leonard Fournette all remain free agents.