Why an NFL insider says he'd be 'surprised' if DeAndre Hopkins signs with Patriots during two-day visit DeAndre Hopkins is currently visiting the Patriots for two days. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Even though DeAndre Hopkins is currently in Foxboro for an official visit with the Patriots, one NFL insider doesn’t believe the free agent is going to make a decision on his next team anytime soon.

On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe noted in his Patriots column that “there’s optimism the two sides can find a way to reach an agreement.”

But even if the 31-year-old wideout’s two-day trip to Gillette Stadium is productive, New England’s pitch may not prompt the All-Pro to sign on the dotted line this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that he’d be surprised if Hopkins signs on with the Patriots before wrapping up the visit on Thursday.

From Inside Minicamps on NFL+: FA WR DeAndre Hopkins is visiting the #Patriots, but waiting until training camp to sign anywhere makes sense for all sides. pic.twitter.com/2mYDrpDfbm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2023

“He is [in New England] today. He is there tomorrow. It’s similar to the Tennessee Titans, arrive today and do the bulk of the visit at the facility tomorrow,” Rapoport said of Hopkins’ visit. “It did sound like the Titans’ visit was really positive for DeAndre Hopkins. I did not expect a deal to get done around the time of his visit. I would even be a little bit surprised if a deal gets done with the Patriots, whose visit is today and tomorrow, because if you’re DeAndre Hopkins — similar to what we’ve talked about with Dalvin Cook — waiting makes sense.

“You have no idea what’s going to happen over the next month and maybe early into training camp. There are always unfortunate injuries. There are needs created. Teams take a look at their rookies and go, ‘I thought this guy was going to contribute, maybe he’s not ready to contribute just yet.’ Maybe a need arises. … I think for DeAndre Hopkins, get all the information you possibly can today and tomorrow and maybe sit back a little bit and consider your options.”

Playing the long game could benefit Hopkins if he’s looking to attract more suitors. As Rapoport noted, injuries and camp cuts could prompt other teams to join in the bidding for Hopkins next month.

Still, the Patriots are in a good position to outbid a number of other contenders looking to add Hopkins to their offensive personnel.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Patriots still have $14.7 million in cap space, while the Titans have just $7.9 million in fiscal flexibility. Other rumored suitors like the Bills ($5.4 million) and Chiefs ($652,557) would need to make some major roster tweaks to accommodate Hopkins’ new deal.

Earlier this week, Rapoport noted that a deal between the Patriots and Hopkins could benefit both parties.

“This one actually makes a ton of sense for both sides,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “If you’re DeAndre Hopkins, you obviously have a ton of respect for Bill Belichick, they have conversed over the years on the field and otherwise. Is this a place where he can resurrect his career and show everyone he’s not just old and can’t get open.”