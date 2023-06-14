Patriots Devin McCourty stopped by Norwood High School to give students a pep talk for finals "Put in the hard work and then believe in yourself and go be confident." Devin McCourty speaking at his retirement press conference in 2023. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

While the students of Norwood High School might be dealing with stress as final exams begin, a former Patriots player made a timely appearance to provide some reassurance.

Devin McCourty, who retired in March after 13 seasons and three Super Bowl wins in New England, gave a quick pep talk during an interview he did with NHS-TV.

“I would say, for one, you’ve put in the work,” McCourty explained when asked if he had advice for students preparing for finals. “You’ve studied, you’ve done everything you had to do. Trust in that. Believe in that. That’s what I did every day.”

He also shared some perspective for students feeling pre-test anxiety. Referencing his football career, McCourty noted that being nervous is natural.

“I always got nervous, every game I played in,” he acknowledged. “Preseason, regular season, playoffs, Super Bowls, I got nervous, but I had to depend on the work. So make sure every time you get ready for a big test or finals, study, study, study. Put in the hard work and then believe in yourself and go be confident.”

McCourty’s presence on-camera is also a sign that he’s “putting in the hard work” himself in preparation for his next job: The 35-year-old will be joining NBC’s “Football Night in America” as an analyst in the fall.